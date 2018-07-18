Pop Quiz



I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person's strength & power are all that are important to me.



I use hatred & fear to maintain the hierarchy of power. I seek out the weakest & crush them.



I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me.



Who am I? pic.twitter.com/y7jw49Hei7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 18, 2018

I stand with the last person in the line. The exploited, marginalised and the persecuted. Their religion, caste or beliefs matter little to me.



I seek out those in pain and embrace them. I erase hatred and fear.



I love all living beings.



I am the Congress. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2018

A day after social activist Swami Agnivesh was allegedly attacked by BJP youth wing members in Jharkhand for his "anti-Hindu" stance, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government through a pop quiz. Gandhi asked Twitterati to guess the name of the person who "uses hatred and fear to maintain the hierarchy of power".In a veiled attack at the BJP-led central government, Gandhi said, "Pop Quiz — I bow to the most powerful in the line. A person's strength & power are all that are important to me. I use hatred & fear to maintain the hierarchy of power. I seek out the weakest & crush them. I rank all living beings based on their usefulness to me. Who am I? (sic)."Police said the 78-year-old was attacked when he was going to participate in the 195th Damin Mahotsav at Littpara. The incident occurred just when he stepped out of his hotel."I am alive. I don’t know why they beat me. I think it was some conspiracy… I think BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were attackers. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus,” he said.Gandhi further said that Congress is a party where "religion, caste or beliefs matter little" and there is "love for all human being".