Wanted to Quit as CM Before Elections But TMC Asked Me to Continue, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday surprised everyone by claiming that she wanted to resign earlier as the BJP "created" an Emergency-like situation in the state, but was requested by the party to continue.Breaking her silence two days after the Lok Sabha election results were announced, Banerjee said, "Aamar vivekey legechhey (It has hurt my conscience). This shows that people didn't vote. The chair is not important for me. I don't care for the CM's chair. I wanted to resign as chief minister before and wanted to work as a party president, but my colleagues prevented me from doing so. I can continue (only on one condition): if all of us raise our voices jointly."On the BJP securing a landslide victory, Banerjee said she had apprehensions over the scale of the win."In Bengal, they gave Rs 5,000 for one vote. I was helpless for a couple of months because they (BJP) didn't allow me to work. The police and the administration was reporting to the Election Commission (EC). The EC worked on behalf of the BJP," she said. "I should say they (EC) is the man of the match."Banerjee said an "undemocratic, Emergency-like situation" had forced her to act like "a powerless chief minister" for the last six months. "Therefore, I wanted to resign because I lost interest under such a situation. I decided to continue only because my party asked me to do so," she added."Why is the BJP so hungry to get all the administration?" she asked. "In Bengal, the CPI (M) helped the BJP to gain a foothold."Banerjee asked how the BJP could win so many seats in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana. "People are scared to speak the truth, but I am not scared of anyone," she said. "I will continue to speak the truth."Banerjee addressed the press conference after conducting a party meeting following the poll result debacle in West Bengal. The BJP won 18 seats, up from the two it had won in 2014, while the TMC won 22 seats and the Congress bagged two.