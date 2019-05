'I Was in The Army, I Know The Truth' : Rajyavardhan Rathore on Cong's Surgical Strikes Claim

Hitting out at the Congress over their claim that six surgical strikes had been carried under the UPA said, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that he was in the army when the party was in power and he "knows the truth"."We were in the army, so we know what happened and what didn't. The whole army is standing with BJP's Modiji. They are not behind him for no reason. We know what happens there," he said.Congress veteran leader and former PM Manmohan Singh on Thursday had hit out at the BJP over the politicisation of military operations for electoral gains terming it as "shameful".“Multiple surgical strikes took place during our tenure as well. For us, military operations were meant for strategic deterrence and giving a befitting reply to anti-India forces than to be used for vote garnering exercises,” Singh was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.The party in a later press conference also listed out the various surgical strikes, which they claim had been conducted during their time in power. According to them, one strike was conducted in 2009, one in 2011, four in 2013 and one in 2014.