Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'I Was Wrong, It Was My Mistake': PM Modi Takes Dig at Mamata Banerjee at Bengal Rally

Reiterating the 'speed-breaker didi' jibe, which he has used at almost all of his rallies in the state, Modi said reports from the first two phases of polling in Bengal had given sleepless nights to Banerjee.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'I Was Wrong, It Was My Mistake': PM Modi Takes Dig at Mamata Banerjee at Bengal Rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally at Buniadpur in South Dinajpur.
Loading...
Kolkata: Returning to West Bengal for the fifth time this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he misunderstood Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be a woman with simple values when she had in fact unleashed “anti-people” policies on the people of the state.

Addressing a public rally at Buniadpur in South Dinajpur, Modi said, “You trusted your speed breaker didi (Mamata) but she betrayed you. This is not your fault. Before becoming PM, even I thought that she is a ‘Sadagi ki Murat’ (idol of simplicity). But after I became the PM, I got to know more about her and today, my head is hung in shame with her anti-people policies in Bengal. I was wrong. It was my mistake”.

Reiterating the “speed-breaker didi” jibe, which he has used at almost all of his rallies in the state, Modi said reports from the first two phases of polling in Bengal had given sleepless nights to Banerjee.

“I have received a report on first and second phases of polling in West Bengal. I would like to tell you that after May 23 (election result day), something big is going to happen in Bengal. I am sure Bengal will give more strength to Modi,” he said.

Accusing the TMC of using Bangladeshi actor Ferdous for campaigning for its candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, PM Modi said, “Your speed-breaker didi has taken the appeasement politics to such a level that nowadays her party leaders are engaging Bangladeshi actors for campaigning.”

On the contentious issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he said that TMC has been misleading the people of Bengal. The BJP has promised to implement NRC all over India, and particularly in Bengal, to oust infiltrators who are not of Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist faiths.

“The NRC bill enables Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Chakma refugees in India to get citizenship. I have information that the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are misleading the people about these two bills. Please don’t fall in their trap. These bills are meant to return the lost dignity of these people who are facing atrocities,” he said.

He also referred to the Balakot air strike and said: “when the entire nation was praising our jawans, your speed-breaker Didi was crying”.

“She questioned the credibility of the attack. She questioned the credibility of the jawans. Why is your didi not looking for evidence in Narada and Saradha scam? Instead of taking strong action against the accused persons, she made all of the MPs. Don’t you think it is unfortunate?” he asked.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram