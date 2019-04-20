'I Was Wrong, It Was My Mistake': PM Modi Takes Dig at Mamata Banerjee at Bengal Rally

Returning to West Bengal for the fifth time this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he misunderstood Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be a woman with simple values when she had in fact unleashed “anti-people” policies on the people of the state.Addressing a public rally at Buniadpur in South Dinajpur, Modi said, “You trusted your speed breaker didi (Mamata) but she betrayed you. This is not your fault. Before becoming PM, even I thought that she is a ‘Sadagi ki Murat’ (idol of simplicity). But after I became the PM, I got to know more about her and today, my head is hung in shame with her anti-people policies in Bengal. I was wrong. It was my mistake”.Reiterating the “speed-breaker didi” jibe, which he has used at almost all of his rallies in the state, Modi said reports from the first two phases of polling in Bengal had given sleepless nights to Banerjee.“I have received a report on first and second phases of polling in West Bengal. I would like to tell you that after May 23 (election result day), something big is going to happen in Bengal. I am sure Bengal will give more strength to Modi,” he said.Accusing the TMC of using Bangladeshi actor Ferdous for campaigning for its candidate Kanhaiyalal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, PM Modi said, “Your speed-breaker didi has taken the appeasement politics to such a level that nowadays her party leaders are engaging Bangladeshi actors for campaigning.”On the contentious issues of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he said that TMC has been misleading the people of Bengal. The BJP has promised to implement NRC all over India, and particularly in Bengal, to oust infiltrators who are not of Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist faiths.“The NRC bill enables Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Chakma refugees in India to get citizenship. I have information that the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) are misleading the people about these two bills. Please don’t fall in their trap. These bills are meant to return the lost dignity of these people who are facing atrocities,” he said.He also referred to the Balakot air strike and said: “when the entire nation was praising our jawans, your speed-breaker Didi was crying”.“She questioned the credibility of the attack. She questioned the credibility of the jawans. Why is your didi not looking for evidence in Narada and Saradha scam? Instead of taking strong action against the accused persons, she made all of the MPs. Don’t you think it is unfortunate?” he asked.