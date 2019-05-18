English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I Will be Assassinated Like Indira Gandhi': Arvind Kejriwal Claims His Security Officers Report to BJP
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his security officers report to BJP.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Alleging that the BJP was after his life, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Saturday claimed that he will be assassinated like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by his personal security officer.
"The BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO (Personal Security Officer) one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal told a news channel in Punjab.
"The BJP is after my life, they will murder me one day," he added.
Kejriwal was in Punjab to campaign for his party which is contesting on all seats in the state.
Earlier this month, he was slapped by a man during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday.
The Delhi Police had claimed that the culprit was a disgruntled AAP worker but the party blamed the BJP for the attack.
"I will be murdered and police would say it was a disgruntled party worker. What does it mean, if a Congress worker is angry with Captain saab (Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh) can he hit him, if a BJP worker is angry with Modi ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), can he hit him?" Kejriwal asked.
Responding to the allegation, the Delhi Police said that its security unit is a professional set up of well trained personnel who are thoroughly committed to their jobs and performed their duties with a high level of dedication and professionalism.
"The unit has been providing security cover commendably for several high dignitaries of all political parties. The security personnel posted in the security team of honourable CM, Delhi are equally well committed to their duties," said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police.
