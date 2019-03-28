'I Will Kill You': Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna Threatens Journalist For Filming Campaign

: Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna Wednesday lost his cool and misbehaved with a channel’s journalist. Balakrishna is Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu‘s brother-in-law and his son Nara Lokesh’s father in law.Balakrishna is contesting the polls for the second time as MLA from Hindupur assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh. While campaigning on Wednesday he got irritated with a journalist who was filming his campaign. He threw abuses at the media person mercilessly.He insisted on the photographs being deleted. Threatening him and calling him a rascal, Balakrishna further said that “I will kill you. I know how to throw bombs and wield a knife.”This is not the first time Balakrishna is losing his cool in public. There have been many incidents like this. Actor-politician Balakrishna is infamous for slapping people trying to take selfies with him. In 2004, he was accused of shooting at producer Bellamkonda Suresh in self-defense.Hours after the incident took place, Balakrishna formally issued an apology on Twitter for attacking the journalist.“It was a mistake on my part to assume that people who are taking videos of kids are miscreants. I felt they are misbehaving with the kids. I have no idea they are from the media. I apologize to all media persons who are troubled by my behavior,” he tweeted.