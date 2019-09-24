I Will Never Outrage my Oath, Says Bengal Governor; TMC Urges Him to Avoid Political Gimmicks

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday said that he don’t take any decision based on colour, complexion and political parties and stressed that he will be the last person on earth to outrage his ‘oath’ as the constitutional head of the state.

Talking to reporters in Siliguri (his first visit outside Kolkata), Dhankar said, “My job here is to listen to all. The gates of Raj Bhawan are open for all as I don’t look at colour, complexion, caste, religion and political party.”

Dhankhar visited Siliguri on Tuesday to inaugurate the newly constructed building of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and also expressed his desire to interact with the district administration and lawmakers of Darjeeling district. However, most of the MLAs and MPs stayed away from the meeting citing ‘unavoidable reasons’.

“I will look forward to connect with them in future. Not only Siliguri, I will be going to all the districts in West Bengal in future. It does not matter who will come to meet me and who will not. I am not in a political circus. I am on a hard -core constitutional post and anyone can say anything to me, I cannot be just intolerant. How I handle my job is my lookout,” the governor said.

While responding to a question on why he had decided to visit Jadavpur University (JU) during protests against Union Minister Babul Supriyo, Dhankar said, “Being the Chancellor, I went there to interact with the staff, authorities and students to resolve the issue. It’s my responsibility to connect with them. I have to understand their situation to move forward. I will be the last person on earth to outrage my ‘oath’ as the constitutional head of this state. I would like to thank students for cooperating after I reached the campus.”

“Problems in the education system must be solved. It should be left free and it should not act as a government or extension of Raj Bhawan. No one else has the authority to act in universities except the vice-chancellor and pro vice-chancellor,” he said and added that he went there after speaking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

However, Dhankar refused to divulge his conversation with the CM. A statement issued in this regard a few days ago said, “In his capacity as Chancellor, being guardian of the students, he took the call so as to connect with the students in the interest of education and institution. Before his visit to JU, the Governor and Chancellor, exhausted all possible avenues that could bring an end to the unsavoury spectacle by flagging the issue to the DGP and the Chief Secretary.”

Education Minister and Trinamool Congress general secretary Partha Chatterjee said, “Ours is a beautiful state. The governor must visit these places and enjoy the hospitality of the state government. But what is not desirable is a Constitutional position (governor) unnecessarily becoming over-active, interfering in all respects of government business and government officers.”

“The governor should not misuse the Constitutional jurisdiction and avoid political gimmicks,” he added.

