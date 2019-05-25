'I Will Not Change My Style of Functioning': Pinarayi Vijayan Remains Firm in Face of Lok Sabha Poll Defeat

After the failure of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that he will not change his style of functioning.Of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the LDF only managed to bag one seat – 7 less than the 2014 general elections. Following the blow, several people criticized the Chief Minister over his style of functioning. The rival Congress party, who scored big in Kerala, also said that the CM's arrogance and the way in which he handled the Sabarimala issue were the reasons for the failure of the left front.CM Pinarayi Vijayan, however, said, "My style will remain as my style, there won’t be any changes in that. People know those who are arrogant and those aren’t. I have reached this position in this style, it will continue that way. "Vijayan also claimed that the Sabarimala issue didn’t affect the poll results."If it had affected, the BJP would have benefitted from it. But the BJP candidate stood at the third position in Pathanamthitta (where the Sabarimala shrine is located). BJP had even fielded a candidate there with the confidence that they would clinch that seat."The CM added that there have been attempts to misguide people on issues pertaining to beliefs.Pinarayi Vijayan said that the loss in Kerala was unexpected and they see this as a temporary setback and not a verdict against the state government."There are many factors which led to this. The first is that all were concerned about the future of the country. There is a good section of people in the state who believe that the Modi government should not come to power. A major chunk of those, who used to vote for us earlier believed that the Congress should form a government at the Centre. So they felt it was better to vote for the UDF (United Democratic Front)," he said.He added that Rahul Gandhi’s candidature in Wayanad also played a crucial role in Congress’s bagging the maximum number of seat in Kerala. “This is an election for the Lok Sabha and not state assembly, so people thought it was a good option to vote for the Congress.”The left camp was left reeling at the unexpected loss as they have lost their citadels Palakkad, Alathur and Attingal. The Left Front will take a detailed post-mortem of what went wrong and the factors that impacted the results.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)