I Will Retire from Politics if HD Kumaraswamy Proves I Met BS Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

A day after former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah held secret meetings, both have denied having held any such meetings.

“Last time I had met B S Yediyurappa was on his birthday. I have not met him even once after that. If Kumaraswamy proves that I met Yediyurappa, I will retire from politics. It is Kumaraswamy who meets Yediyurappa regularly,” said Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition.

“BS Yediyurappa is a former Chief Minister. There is a BJP government at the Centre and Amit Shah is the home minister. I am the leader of the Opposition in Karnataka. Will Narendra Modi listen to me to raid the aides of BS Yediyurappa? I can only laugh at this joke,” he added.

Kumaraswamy on October 12 said that to weaken the BJP, Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah had met.

“In order to checkmate this, there were IT raids on BS Yediyurappa’s and his son’s close aides. The central leadership knows all that goes on here. Siddaramaiah is responsible for all this. I read a news report in the morning about how the two met at a secret location,” said Kumaraswamy.

Yediyurappa in tweets clarified that he continues to work for the party and any rumour otherwise are just that.

“I met Siddaramaiah only during my birthday event on February 27, 2020, and never met him personally after that nor do I need to. I continue to work to bring back BJP to power and will not rest until I reach my goal. I have not left behind my ideologies nor will I do so in future. Siddaramaiah has also clarified that he has not met me. Any report stating otherwise is far from the truth and meaningless,” tweeted Yediyurappa.

