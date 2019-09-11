Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'I Will Slash Your Neck': Haryana CM Loses His Cool at Party Worker; Cong Says Ego Harmful for Health

A video uploaded on Twitter showed Khattar, standing on a vehicle, receiving gifts from supporters. While one of them offered him an axe, another attempted to place the crown on his head after which the chief minister admonished him.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'I Will Slash Your Neck': Haryana CM Loses His Cool at Party Worker; Cong Says Ego Harmful for Health
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: At a rally in Haryana, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appeared to lose his cool after a party worker tried to tie a silver crown to his head. In a video clip uploaded on social media, Khattar could be seen visibly angry after the party worker's gesture and appeared to threaten him by saying he would slash his throat.

Khattar was attending an election rally ahead of Assembly polls in Haryana in a few months. Khattar is currently touring the state under his Jan Ashirvaad Yatra.

The video showed Khattar, standing on a vehicle, receiving gifts from supporters. While one of them offered an axe, another attempted to place the crown on his head.

"What are you doing? I will slash your Neck. Move aside," a visibly agitated Khattar is heard saying.

The Haryana Congress shared the video in a tweet, with the party taking a dig at Khattar.

“Anger and ego are harmful to health. Why does Khattar 'saheb' get angry? Taking an axe, he warns the leader of cutting his neck,” the party wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

"If this is what he says to his leader, wonder what will he do with the public?" questioned Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Khattar, meanwhile, defended his action and said the party worker who was admonished had not felt bad about the incident.

“Today if someone, especially my party worker, ties a silver crown to my head, I'll get angry and I can't tolerate it. We ended this culture after coming to power,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying. "He's an old party worker &he didn't feel bad."

This is not the first time that Khattar has lost his cool in public.

Earlier, the chief minister had pushed aside a man who was trying to take a selfie with him at an event in Karnal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram