'I Will Slash Your Neck': Haryana CM Loses His Cool at Party Worker; Cong Says Ego Harmful for Health

New Delhi: At a rally in Haryana, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appeared to lose his cool after a party worker tried to tie a silver crown to his head. In a video clip uploaded on social media, Khattar could be seen visibly angry after the party worker's gesture and appeared to threaten him by saying he would slash his throat.

Khattar was attending an election rally ahead of Assembly polls in Haryana in a few months. Khattar is currently touring the state under his Jan Ashirvaad Yatra.

The video showed Khattar, standing on a vehicle, receiving gifts from supporters. While one of them offered an axe, another attempted to place the crown on his head.

"What are you doing? I will slash your Neck. Move aside," a visibly agitated Khattar is heard saying.

The Haryana Congress shared the video in a tweet, with the party taking a dig at Khattar.

“Anger and ego are harmful to health. Why does Khattar 'saheb' get angry? Taking an axe, he warns the leader of cutting his neck,” the party wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

"If this is what he says to his leader, wonder what will he do with the public?" questioned Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Khattar, meanwhile, defended his action and said the party worker who was admonished had not felt bad about the incident.

“Today if someone, especially my party worker, ties a silver crown to my head, I'll get angry and I can't tolerate it. We ended this culture after coming to power,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying. "He's an old party worker &he didn't feel bad."

This is not the first time that Khattar has lost his cool in public.

Earlier, the chief minister had pushed aside a man who was trying to take a selfie with him at an event in Karnal.

