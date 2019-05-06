English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I Will Win in Lucknow...BJP Will Get Clear Majority': Rajnath Singh's Confident Message After Voting
One of the most crucial battles of phase five will take place in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, a BJP bastion from where Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is seeking a second term.
Rajnath Singh after casting his vote in Lucknow on Monday.
New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh was among the early voters in Gomtinagar polling booth in Lucknow, which he won by a margin of more than two lakh votes in 2014.
Singh, who is seeking a second term in Lucknow, was confident of his victory in the BJP bastion. “I will win in Lucknow… public will decide the margin of victory. I leave it to the people of Lucknow. BJP will get clear majority. NDA might also win 2/3rds majority. I appeal to all voters to come out with family and exercise their right,” Singh, said after casting his vote at 7.30am.
He was accompanied by his family at the polling station.
Challenging Rajnath Singh is gathbandhan candidate Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha. Poonam Sinha joined the Samajwadi Party last month days after her husband exited BJP to join the Congress. Despite Congress not being a part of the BSP-SP-RLD gatbandhan in UP, Shatrughan Sinha actively campaigned for his wife in the region.
On the other side, Congress has declared self-styled spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam as its candidate from Lucknow.Polling started at 7 am and long queues, including senior citizens, were seen at several booths in the city even before they opened.
On Monday morning, Singh had in a tweet, urged voters to come out in large numbers to cast their ballot. "Today is the polling for 51 Lok Sabha seats including Lucknow in the 5th phase of General Elections. I urge all the voters to cast their valuable votes with great enthusiasm and vote in large numbers," he wrote.
Nearly 8 crore voters on Monday will seal the fate of 674 candidates in the fifth phase of the general election in the states of - Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
