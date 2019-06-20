Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'I Won't Decide Next Congress President': Sulking Since Poll Debacle, Rahul Gandhi Confirms Exit Plans

Rahul Gandhi's decision to resign as chief has left the party in the lurch with several of the top brass leaders asking him to recall his decision.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'I Won't Decide Next Congress President': Sulking Since Poll Debacle, Rahul Gandhi Confirms Exit Plans
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Nearly a month after he decided to step down as the Congress president over his party's dismal performance in the general polls, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will not be involved in the process of selecting the next chief.

"I won't decide who will be the next Congress president," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's decision to resign as chief has left the party in the lurch, with several of the senior leaders asking him to recall his decision. The Congress Working Committee in the meeting on May 25, in which Rahul Gandhi first expressed his decision, had unanimously rejected his offer to quit.

Gandhi once again put the leadership in a tough spot after he declined to take up the mantel of Lok Sabha leader. The Congress finally picked five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the post.

His statement on Thursday has now made it evident that there is no dissuading Gandhi from quitting despite Congress's insistence that the status quo should be maintained.

The Lok Sabha elections saw the party rake up just 52 seats, only a marginal rise from the 44 it had managed to get in 2014. The Congress's dismal numbers in the Parliament meant that the party didn't fulfil the requirements for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post.

Rahul Gandhi himself was dealt a devastating blow when he lost the family bastion of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani. He, however, managed to make his way to the Parliament after he won from Kerala's Wayanad.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram