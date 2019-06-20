'I Won't Decide Next Congress President': Sulking Since Poll Debacle, Rahul Gandhi Confirms Exit Plans
Rahul Gandhi's decision to resign as chief has left the party in the lurch with several of the top brass leaders asking him to recall his decision.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Nearly a month after he decided to step down as the Congress president over his party's dismal performance in the general polls, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will not be involved in the process of selecting the next chief.
"I won't decide who will be the next Congress president," he said.
Rahul Gandhi's decision to resign as chief has left the party in the lurch, with several of the senior leaders asking him to recall his decision. The Congress Working Committee in the meeting on May 25, in which Rahul Gandhi first expressed his decision, had unanimously rejected his offer to quit.
Gandhi once again put the leadership in a tough spot after he declined to take up the mantel of Lok Sabha leader. The Congress finally picked five-time MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the post.
His statement on Thursday has now made it evident that there is no dissuading Gandhi from quitting despite Congress's insistence that the status quo should be maintained.
The Lok Sabha elections saw the party rake up just 52 seats, only a marginal rise from the 44 it had managed to get in 2014. The Congress's dismal numbers in the Parliament meant that the party didn't fulfil the requirements for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post.
Rahul Gandhi himself was dealt a devastating blow when he lost the family bastion of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani. He, however, managed to make his way to the Parliament after he won from Kerala's Wayanad.
