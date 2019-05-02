English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Would Die Than Benefit BJP in This Election, Priyanka Says After Mayawati's Attack
Priyanka Gandhi's statement comes hours after BSP supremo Mayawati had accused the Congress and BJP of working in collusion.
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting. (Photo Credit: PTI)
New Delhi: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who has been facing flak from Uttar Pradesh's opposition allies- Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party- for saying on Wednesday that her party is fielding weak candidates on certain seats to cut into BJP votes, has responded by saying that she would rather die than benefit the saffron party in this election.
"I have been very clear in what I said. Congress is fighting the elections on its own, this battle is for the soul of the country," she said.
On Wednesday, the AICC general secretary while elucidating on the party’s strategy for the politically crucial state had said that Congress will clinch victory on seats where it is strong.
However, on seats where the candidates are a bit “lightweight”, she said that the party has fielded candidates who will cut into the BJP vote.
BSP supremo Mayawati in her retort to the Congress leader’s statement had said that the Congress and the BJP are in collusion and are “cut from the same cloth”.
“We all saw how Rahul hugged PM in the parliament both parties are in collusion but they will be wiped out of UP,” Mayawati had said.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also hit out at the Priyanka Gandhi’s statement which he termed as an excuse. The gathbandhan leader said that he doesn’t believe that Congress could field weak candidates anywhere.
Meanwhile, BJP MP Narasimha Rao accused the three parties of pretending to fight and said that the conspiracy wrought by the three parties now stands exposed. "Under the UPA government, the SP and BSP continued to support the Congress for 10 years and today the three are pretending to fight different elections," he said.
