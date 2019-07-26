Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

IAF Sends Rs 113 Cr Bill For Rescue Ops During Kerala floods; CM Urges Rajnath to Exempt State From Footing Bill

In a letter dated July 25, Vijayan said the state government received a bill to the tune of Rs 113.69 crore from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IAF Sends Rs 113 Cr Bill For Rescue Ops During Kerala floods; CM Urges Rajnath to Exempt State From Footing Bill
People are airlifted by the Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area in Kerala, India. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to exempt the state from paying over Rs 113 crore to IAF for the rescue operations carried out by the force during the 2018 floods, citing financial inability of the state.

In a letter dated July 25, Vijayan said the state government received a bill to the tune of Rs 113.69 crore from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Explaining the inability to pay the huge sum, he pointed out the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report prepared by the United Nations, which said Rs 31,000 crore was required for restoration of damaged infrastructure and other losses.

"You would appreciate that in such a situation, it is difficult to find such a huge amount due to the Indian Air Force from the State Disaster Response Fund. I would, therefore, request your kind consideration to exempt the payment of Rs 113.69 crore to the IAF considering the present situation of Kerala," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said the state received a "very meagre" amount of Rs 2,904 crore as additional assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund.

"The state of Kerala was struck by Cyclone Ockhi in 2017 and floods in 2018 which caused immense damage to life and property and created a stress on the already fragile financial situation of the state," Vijayan said in the letter.

He said the state has launched 'Rebuild Kerala Initiative' and the government needs more resources for this purpose.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram