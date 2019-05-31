Shadab Khan: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on May 31

Shadab Khan is a Pakistani cricketer. He was born on October 4, 1998 in Mianwali. He is 20 years of age. He is a right-handed batsman and his bowling style is legbreak.He has played for the following cricket teams Pakistan, Brisbane Heat, Islamabad United,Pakistan Under-19s, Trinbago Knight Riders.Shadab Khan has played in 34 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and scored 294 runs at an average of 29.40. His highest score is 54 not out. He has scored 0 centuries and 3 half-centuries.As a bowler, he has claimed 47 wickets at an average of 27.74. His bowling economy rate is 4.80.. His best bowling figure is 4/28.Shadab Khan made his ODI debut against West Indies in Providence on Apr 7, 2017 and the last ODI he played was against South Africa in Cape Town on Jnauary 30, 2019.This Shadab Khan: Pakistani cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, May 31, 2019.