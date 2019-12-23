Ichagarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

50. Ichagarh (ईचागढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Seraikella-Kharsawan (सरायकेला-खरसावां) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Ichagarh is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.85%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,60,035 eligible electors, of which 1,33,010 were male, 1,27,021 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Ichagarh, there are 7960 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 4452 are male, 3507 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2052 voters in the 80+ age category and 4097 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,22,532 eligible electors, of which 1,15,564 were male, 1,06,968 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,88,130.

Ichagarh has an elector sex ratio of 954.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sadhu Charan Mahato of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 42250 votes which was 23.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.65% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the AJSU candidate by a margin of 17,636 votes which was 12.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 32.09% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 50. Ichagarh Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato.

Number of contestants: A total of 31 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 25 contestants and in 2009 elections 27 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.11%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 79.69%, while it was 75.3% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 337 polling stations in 50. Ichagarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 285.

Extent: 50. Ichagarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Seraikella-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand: Ichagarh, Chandil and Nimdih police stations in Seraikella sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ichagarh is: 23.001 86.0063.

