Ichalkaranji Election Results 2019 Live Updates (इचलकरंजी): Independent Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

279. Ichalkaranji (इचलकरंजी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.12% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.51%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,389 eligible electors, of which 1,52,310 were male, 1,41,023 female and 56 voters of the third gender. A total of 146 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ichalkaranji Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Shahugonda Satgonda Patil ABHM -- -- Santosh Dattatray Koli Balmaharaj IND -- -- Shakuntala Sachin Magdum BJP -- -- Suresh Ganapati Halwankar NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Umesh Bajirao Khandekar IND -- -- Sanjay Parasram Pol IND -- -- Prakashanna Awade LEADING IND -- -- Balkrishna Kashinath Mhetre VBA -- -- Amane Shashikant Vasantrao SWAI -- -- Ismail Abbas Samdole INC -- -- Khanjire Rahul Prakash IND -- -- Nitin Dilip Laykar IND -- -- Kubersing Uttamsing Rajput IND -- -- Abhijeet Mahavir Khot

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,69,122 eligible electors, of which 1,41,484 were male, 1,27,589 female and 56 voters of the third gender. A total of 146 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,61,541.

Ichalkaranji has an elector sex ratio of 925.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Ganpati Halvankar of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 15225 votes which was 7.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.08% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Halvankar Suresh Ganpati of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 23237 votes which was 12.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.12% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 279. Ichalkaranji Assembly segment of Hatkanangle Lok Sabha constituency. Hatkanangle Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.38%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 74.37%, while it was 70.14 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.99%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 246 polling stations in 279. Ichalkaranji constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 246.

Extent: 279. Ichalkaranji constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra: Hatkanangle Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Ichalkaranji and Ichalkaranji (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ichalkaranji is: 16.6944 74.4597.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ichalkaranji results.

