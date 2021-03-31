Idukki Candidate List: Key Contests in Idukki Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Idukki Assembly constituency in Idukki district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Idukki seat is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Roshy Augustine of KECM won from this seat beating Adv. K Francis George of IND by a margin of 9,333 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Roshy Augustine, of KECM won from this this constituency defeating C.V.Varghese, of CPM by a margin of 15,806 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Idukki Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Idukki Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Idukki constituency are: Roshy Augustine of KC(M), Francis George of KC(J), Sangeetha Viswanathan of BDJS