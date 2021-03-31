politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»Idukki Candidate List: Key Contests in Idukki Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Idukki Candidate List: Key Contests in Idukki Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Idukki constituency are: Roshy Augustine of KC(M), Francis George of KC(J), Sangeetha Viswanathan of BDJS

Idukki Assembly constituency in Idukki district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Idukki seat is part of the Idukki Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Roshy Augustine of KECM won from this seat beating Adv. K Francis George of IND by a margin of 9,333 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Roshy Augustine, of KECM won from this this constituency defeating C.V.Varghese, of CPM by a margin of 15,806 votes.

RELATED NEWS

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Idukki Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Idukki Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Idukki constituency are: Roshy Augustine of KC(M), Francis George of KC(J), Sangeetha Viswanathan of BDJS

Tags
first published:March 31, 2021, 15:30 IST