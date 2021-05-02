Idukki Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

91. Idukki (इडुक्की), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Idukki district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Idukki is part of 13. Idukki Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.2%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,86,276 eligible electors, of which 91,895 were male, 94,381 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Idukki in 2021 is 1027.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,84,218 eligible electors, of which 90,935 were male, 93,283 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,69,984 eligible electors, of which 85,794 were male, 84,190 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Idukki in 2016 was 342. In 2011, there were 273.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Roshy Augustine of KCM won in this seat by defeating Adv. K Francis George of IND by a margin of 9,333 votes which was 6.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 42.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Roshy Augustine, of KCM won in this seat defeating C.V.Varghese, of CPIM by a margin of 15,806 votes which was 13.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 54.88% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 91. Idukki Assembly segment of Idukki Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Idukki Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Idukki Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Idukki are: Babu Varghese Vattoli (BSP), Roshy Augustine (KCM), Adv K Francis George (KEC), Adv Sangeetha Viswanathan (BDJS), Bijeesh Thomas (IND), Vincent Jacob (IND), Sajeev (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 68.97%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.7%, while it was 70.5% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 91. Idukki constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 177. In 2011 there were 175 polling stations.

EXTENT:

91. Idukki constituency comprises of the following areas of Idukki district of Kerala: Arakkulam, Idukki-Kanjikuzhi, Kudayathoor and Vazhathope Panchayats in Thodupuzha Taluk and Kamakshy, Kanchiyar, Kattappana, Konnathady, Mariapuram and Vathikudy Panchayats in Udumbanchola Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Idukki.

The total area covered by Idukki is 668 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Idukki is: 9°48’51.8"N 76°59’45.2"E.

