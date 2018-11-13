'If 10 Parties Come Against One, Which is Stronger?' Rajinikanth's Take on Grand Alliance Against BJP

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday asked which party was stronger if 10 parties came together against one, in a comment which is seen as a reference to the formation of a grand alliance against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.Rajinikanth’s statement comes a day after he said “if the opposition thinks that the BJP is a dangerous party, then of course it must be”. The actor, whose own allegiances are still unknown, said people should decide if the BJP is a dangerous party.The actor’s rhetorical response on Monday came to a query on whether there was any truth to rumours that he could join the BJP or his outfit - Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – may merge with the saffron party.Rajinikanth had also avoided criticising the BJP when asked about the controversial demonetisation decision. He said the monetary policy’s implementation was not good, but stopped short of criticising the policy itself.The DMK, which is the principal opposition party in the Tamil Nadu, had a couple of weeks ago called Rajinikanth a puppet in the hands of the BJP and said he was putting his fans down in a first-time attack on the superstar.There has been intense speculation about the political future of the actor, who had announced in December last year that he would enter politics, but has since nit launched his political party officially.According to reports, the actor could launch his party on his birthday December 12.