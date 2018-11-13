English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'If 10 Parties Come Against One, Which is Stronger?' Rajinikanth's Take on Grand Alliance Against BJP
Rajinikanth’s statement comes a day after he said 'if the opposition thinks that the BJP is a dangerous party, then of course it must be'.
News18 Creative: Mir Suhail
Loading...
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Tuesday asked which party was stronger if 10 parties came together against one, in a comment which is seen as a reference to the formation of a grand alliance against the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Rajinikanth’s statement comes a day after he said “if the opposition thinks that the BJP is a dangerous party, then of course it must be”. The actor, whose own allegiances are still unknown, said people should decide if the BJP is a dangerous party.
The actor’s rhetorical response on Monday came to a query on whether there was any truth to rumours that he could join the BJP or his outfit - Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – may merge with the saffron party.
Rajinikanth had also avoided criticising the BJP when asked about the controversial demonetisation decision. He said the monetary policy’s implementation was not good, but stopped short of criticising the policy itself.
The DMK, which is the principal opposition party in the Tamil Nadu, had a couple of weeks ago called Rajinikanth a puppet in the hands of the BJP and said he was putting his fans down in a first-time attack on the superstar.
There has been intense speculation about the political future of the actor, who had announced in December last year that he would enter politics, but has since nit launched his political party officially.
According to reports, the actor could launch his party on his birthday December 12.
Rajinikanth’s statement comes a day after he said “if the opposition thinks that the BJP is a dangerous party, then of course it must be”. The actor, whose own allegiances are still unknown, said people should decide if the BJP is a dangerous party.
The actor’s rhetorical response on Monday came to a query on whether there was any truth to rumours that he could join the BJP or his outfit - Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) – may merge with the saffron party.
Rajinikanth had also avoided criticising the BJP when asked about the controversial demonetisation decision. He said the monetary policy’s implementation was not good, but stopped short of criticising the policy itself.
The DMK, which is the principal opposition party in the Tamil Nadu, had a couple of weeks ago called Rajinikanth a puppet in the hands of the BJP and said he was putting his fans down in a first-time attack on the superstar.
There has been intense speculation about the political future of the actor, who had announced in December last year that he would enter politics, but has since nit launched his political party officially.
According to reports, the actor could launch his party on his birthday December 12.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika-Ranveer Wedding: It was Love Personified to See Them Together, Reveals Guest
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
- Do You Know What Stan Lee's Catchphrase 'Excelsior' Really Means?
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...