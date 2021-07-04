If a Hindu Says Muslims Shouldn’t Live Here, Then He Isn’t a Hindu: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said those who lynch people in the name of protecting “holy animal" cow are going against Hindutva. He also asserted that the DNA of all Indians is the same and urged Muslims not to get “trapped in the cycle of fear" that Islam is in danger in India.

“If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality," ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying while addressing an event organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch on the theme ‘Hindustani First, Hindustan First’.

Asserting that people can’t be differentiated on how they worship, he said, “Don’t get trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India."

Underlining that development is not possible without unity in the country, the RSS chief stressed that the basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors. The only solution to Hindu-Muslim conflict is dialogue, not discord, he said.

“Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they’re not different, but one. DNA of all Indians are same, irrespective of religion," Bhagwat said. “We are in a democracy. There can't be a dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be the dominance of Indians." While beginning his speech, Bhagwat said he was attending the event neither for any image makeover nor for vote bank politics.

Bhagwat said neither the Sangh is in politics nor does it bother about maintaining an image. “It keeps on doing its work to strengthen the nation and for the welfare of all in the society," he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

