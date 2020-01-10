'If Any Criminals in AAP, Put Them Behind Bars': Dy CM Manish Sisodia to BJP over Induction of Shoaib Iqbal
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the Delhi Police has been under the Centre for the past six years and if Shoaib Iqbal has committed any crime then he should be arrested and put in jail.
File photo of Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia.
New Delhi: If there are any criminals in the AAP, then put them behind bars, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said, responding to the criticism from the BJP over induction of five-time MLA Shoaib Iqbal into the party fold.
In response to a question, Sisodia said Delhi Police has been under the Centre for the past six years and if Iqbal has committed any crime then he should be arrested and put in jail. "If any AAP leader or anyone joining the party is a murder accused, then the BJP should be ashamed that he is free and outside jail. For six years, Delhi Police has been under you (BJP). Arrest him and put him in jail. If you can't run Delhi Police, then leave it. We will run it and show," he said.
"And if there is any murderer in our party or your party, we will put him behind bars," Sisodia said. Sisodia was responding to BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's allegations that Iqbal has been convicted in several cases already and there is an unending list of grave offences under his names.
Iqbal on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Nandish Sandhu Reacted When Asked About Ex-wife Rashami Desai's Bigg Boss 13 Stint
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Sexist BJP Leader Asks Deepika Padukone to 'Dance' in Mumbai Instead of Protesting in JNU
- Akhilesh Yadav Books Cinema Hall in Lucknow for Special Screening of 'Chhapaak'