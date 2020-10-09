If Being Born in Royal Family is a Mistake, I Accept it, Says Scindia on ‘Land Mafia’ Accusations

Gwalior: Reacting to the Congress’s repeated accusations of him being a ‘land Mafia’, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday claimed that whatever he has inherited is part of his family’s 300 years old assets.

“Everyone is aware that my assets are 300 years old. But I wish to ask from those ‘new maharajas’ how they accumulated their assets,” Scindia hit back at the Congress without naming anyone. “I was born in a particular family (Scindia royal family) and if this is my mistake, I happily accept it,” said Scindia.

The Gwalior family scion is presently in Gwalior-Chambal region campaigning for the BJP candidates.

Soon after Scindia quit the Congress early this year, the party leaders such as Dr Govind Singh called him a land mafia and accused him of usurping the government land in connivance with the administration.

Singh had raised the issue when the revenue portfolio was assigned to Scindia’s man, Govind Singh Rajput, in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet. The senior Congress leader had pointed out that Rajput also had the same ministry under the Kamal Nath government and Scindia, due to involvement in land deals, prefers this department.

The Economic Offence Wing of MP police early this year had booked Scindia and members of two charitable trusts run by his family in connection with an old complaint of land grab in Gwalior.

However, these charges are not new against Scindia. When he was with the Congress, several BJP leaders, including Prabhat Jha, had persistently called him the land mafia. But Scindia always kept silent about these allegations and took up the matter for the first time on Friday.