‘If BJP Accepts Our Demands…’ Rajbhar Lists Down 7 Conditions to Support Saffron in UP Polls

Lucknow: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief and former minister in Yogi Adityanath government, Om Prakash Rajbhar, met UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Tuesday. Rajbhar had contested the 2017 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP and became a cabinet minister, but was shunted out after he turned a rebel.

Speaking to News18, SBSP National Spokesperson Piyush Mishra said the party forge an alliance with BJP only if it accepts the seven demands of the party.

“We may forge an alliance with the BJP if it accepts our demands of caste-based census, classification of reservation, the chief minister should be from backward caste, compulsory free education, 33 percent reservation for women, free electricity and peace and communal harmony.”

On the question of fate of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi still being a part of it, SBSP Spokesperson said, “The Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is very much there and we will contest the elections under its umbrella. Owaisi ji is very much a part of the Morcha and will be with us.”

After meeting UP BJP Chief at his residence on Tuesday, Rajbhar had said, “Although the meeting with the BJP state president was a courtesy meeting, who is doing what in politics should be taken into account from time to time. Two big leaders can also hold a personal meeting. When Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi can meet, when Mayawati and Akhilesh can meet, anything is possible in politics.”

He had earlier also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and is also in constant touch with the SP chief’s uncle and PSPL Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav. He also met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh recently.

