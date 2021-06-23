‘If BJP Keeps Us Happy…’ Nishad Party Demands Deputy CM Post for Party Chief in 2022

With less than eight months to go for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections, the political temperature has started to rise in the state. The latest move comes from BJP ally NISHAD party which has proposed the name of its national president Sanjay Nishad for the deputy chief minister’s post.

Nishad, who was in Bhadohi on Tuesday to meet party workers, said his party was in a strong position on almost 160 seats.

“The party is preparing for the 2022 elections at the booth-level. We are in a strong position in almost 160 seats, there are a large number of Nishad voters. The government should fulfill the demands made for the reservation of Nishad community. The more the BJP keeps the Nishads happy, the more seats it will win.”

He added: “If BJP keeps us happy, then they will get happiness in 2022, otherwise BJP cannot be happy. Programmes will be started by our party in Uttar Pradesh. We will now start the tour and hold meetings. Our schedule was pre-decided but the central leadership of BJP had called us to meet in Delhi, due to which the program had to be postponed.”

Nishad recently met several BJP leaders in Delhi. Since then, he has been visiting various districts and meeting party workers, busy in preparations for the 2022 elections.

The NISHAD party had contested the 2018 Gorakhpur bypolls and won with the support of Samajwadi Party. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, it switched sides and stitched an alliance with the BJP. The NISHAD party candidate and son of Sanjay Nishad, Praveen Kumar Nishad, contested on a BJP ticket and won from Sant Kabir Nagar in 2019 elections.

