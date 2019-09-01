Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'If BJP Opens Door Completely...': Amit Shah Warns of Almost Emptying Congress and NCP

Amit Shah was in the south Maharashtra city to attend the conclusion of the second leg of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' launched on August 1 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 9:25 PM IST
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Loading...

Solapur: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday took a dig at the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra over "influx" of party leaders joining the ruling party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Shah was in the south Maharashtra city to attend the conclusion of the second leg of the 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' launched on August 1 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"If the BJP opens its door completely, except Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan, no one will remain in their respective parties," Shah said while addressing a rally on the home turf of Congress heavyweight Sushilkumar Shinde.

Pawar is the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) while Chavan is a former chief minister of the Congress.

Both the parties, especially the NCP, have witnessed a number of desertions to the ruling Shiv Sena and BJP.

