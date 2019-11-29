Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

If BJP Respects Mahatma Gandhi, it Should Expel All Who Glorify Godse: Digvijaya Singh on Pragya Thakur

Members of the RSS and affiliated organisations are taught to admire Godse, he said, alleging that if one looks into the mind of prime minister Narendra Modi, one would find similar sentiments.

PTI

Updated:November 29, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Digvijaya Singh
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)

Raipur: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that if the BJP really respects Mahatma Gandhi, it should expel from the party all those who glorify his assassin, Nathuram Godse.

Members of the RSS and affiliated organisations are taught to admire Godse, he said, alleging that if one looks into the mind of prime minister Narendra Modi, one would find similar sentiments.

The Congress leader was commenting on a controversial statement made by BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, about Godse in Parliament.

"If they (BJP) are truly influenced by personality and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and respect him, all those who glorify Godse and call him patriot should be immediately expelled from the party," Singh said, speaking to reporters at the Raipur airport.

"They (people from the Sangh parivar) have been told from the very beginning that Godse did a good thing by killing Gandhi.

"You may say later that they have apologised, etc, but if you were to look into Modi's mind, you will find same situation (`swayam Modi ji ke jahan ko agar tatologe, unke yaha bhi yahi halat milenge')," he said.

When pointed out that the Shiv Sena, which had supported the BJP's demand of Bharat Ratna for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, is now Congress's ruling alliance partner in

Maharashtra, Singh said he respects Savarkar for his role in freedom struggle and his incarceration in Cellular Jail, but not his Hindutva ideology.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram