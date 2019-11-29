If BJP Respects Mahatma Gandhi, it Should Expel All Who Glorify Godse: Digvijaya Singh on Pragya Thakur
Members of the RSS and affiliated organisations are taught to admire Godse, he said, alleging that if one looks into the mind of prime minister Narendra Modi, one would find similar sentiments.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)
Raipur: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that if the BJP really respects Mahatma Gandhi, it should expel from the party all those who glorify his assassin, Nathuram Godse.
Members of the RSS and affiliated organisations are taught to admire Godse, he said, alleging that if one looks into the mind of prime minister Narendra Modi, one would find similar sentiments.
The Congress leader was commenting on a controversial statement made by BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, about Godse in Parliament.
"If they (BJP) are truly influenced by personality and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and respect him, all those who glorify Godse and call him patriot should be immediately expelled from the party," Singh said, speaking to reporters at the Raipur airport.
"They (people from the Sangh parivar) have been told from the very beginning that Godse did a good thing by killing Gandhi.
"You may say later that they have apologised, etc, but if you were to look into Modi's mind, you will find same situation (`swayam Modi ji ke jahan ko agar tatologe, unke yaha bhi yahi halat milenge')," he said.
When pointed out that the Shiv Sena, which had supported the BJP's demand of Bharat Ratna for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, is now Congress's ruling alliance partner in
Maharashtra, Singh said he respects Savarkar for his role in freedom struggle and his incarceration in Cellular Jail, but not his Hindutva ideology.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- Arsenal Sack Unai Emery Hours After Europa League Loss to Eintracht Frankfurt
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Schedule For Day 1 of Global Finals