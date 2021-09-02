‘If BJP Workers Spit, Bhupesh Baghel Will be Swept Away’: C'garh BJP In-charge; CM Weighs in on His ‘Mental Status’

BJP Chhattisgarh in-charge D Purandeswari has stoked a controversy by making an objectionable remark about Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Speaking at the BJP’s Chintan Shivir at Jagdalpur, the senior leader said, “If you will turn your back and spit, it will sweep away Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet.” “I would like you to take a pledge to work with this commitment and bring back the BJP to power in 2023,” added the leader, while addressing BJP workers.

CM Baghel retorted, saying that Purandeswari’s mental status has come to this after joining the BJP. “I don’t know what should be said on this. I had no idea D Purandeswari’s mental status would come to this after joining the BJP. When she was a minister of state with Arjun Singh, she was fine. If you spit on the skies, it’s sure to fall on your face.”

Purandeswari, daughter of Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao, had left the Congress to join the BJP in 2014 after “feeling disappointed” with the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. She had earlier joined the Congress in 2004 and had been the union minister under the UPA government.

The BJP had organised the Chintan Shivir in Jagdalpur to chalk out a strategy for the 2023 elections. Sources said the BJP leaders discussed various caste equations, including the party’s influence over communities like SC, ST and OBCs. The past vote shares in elections on different seats and eventual outcomes of the polls in the past occasions were also discussed, said sources.

