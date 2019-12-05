Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

If Car Sales are Down, Why are There Traffic Jams on the Road: BJP MP Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ in Parliament

The BJP lawmaker from Balia said claims of slowdown in the automobile sector is a ploy to defame the nation.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
If Car Sales are Down, Why are There Traffic Jams on the Road: BJP MP Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ in Parliament
BJP MP Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ speaks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

New Delhi: After irresponsible comments on rising cases of rape and eye-watering prices of onion, comes another tone-deaf statement from within Parliament, this time on the slowdown in automobile sector.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Balia Virendra Singh ‘Mast’ sought to link the plummeting automobile sales to traffic jams on the road.

“To defame the nation and government, people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed down. If there is a decline in automobile sales, then why are there traffic jams on roads?” the lawmaker asked.

The auto sector has been going through a prolonged slump. Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed year-on-year decline in wholesales for almost a year till September. The sales increased marginally by 0.28 per cent in October, driven by festive boost.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in September blamed millennials for the auto sector slowdown, saying they now prefer to hitch rides with taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of buying cars.

