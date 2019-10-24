'If Changes Were Made Earlier': Kamal Nath’s Haryana Postmortem as BJP-Congress Race Gets Tighter

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said the election trends in Maharashtra and Haryana showed there was an atmosphere of despair in the country and voters had reposed faith in the Congress.

Apart from its impressive performance in both states, the Congress also managed to wrest power from the BJP in the Jhabua assembly bypoll as senior party leader Kantilal Bhuriya defeated BJP first-timer Bhanu Bhuria by over 18,000 votes.

Delighted with the win, Nath said people in Jhabua had understood the difference between the BJP and Congress as he alleged that the BJP, in its 15 years of government, had duped the voters of Jhabua.

The senior leader further claimed that if changes made in Haryana Congress had taken place earlier, “the result could have been entirely different”. He, however, added that it was not the proper time for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, the Jhabua victory has special meaning for Nath as the Congress tally of MLAs has now reached 115, just one short of the majority figure of 116.

When asked about BJP leaders threatening to topple his government, the chief minister said: “Let them talk whatever they want but the fact is that the BJP itself is facing a slump in states like Haryana.”

The Congress’s Rajman Benjam also defeated BJP's Lachhu Ram Kashyap in Chitrakot assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh.

