If Classes Are Online, Why No Virtual Goa Assembly Session: Former CM & Cong MLA Luizinho Faleiro

If primary school students can adapt to online education, why can't legislators attend the Assembly virtually, former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro said on Monday.

Faleiro was speaking during the ongoing one-day monsoon session of the Goa Assembly, which was restricted due to sustained spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

"If a primary school child can study online, we can have a virtual Assembly too," Faleiro said.

While the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic in the state (during the one-day session), which has resulted in more than 30 deaths and 1,500 plus active cases, the agenda finalised for the one-day session on Monday includes passing of the Budget and a host of government bills.

Faleiro demanded that passing of the Budget is "no longer relevant" on account of the unforeseen expenses and impediments in revenue collection due to Covid-19.

"The Budget has to be reconstructed with new priorities. We have to use all energies to fight Covid-19. Place the revised Budget within a month in the Assembly," Faleiro said, adding that instead of hastily passing an "irrelevant" Budget on Monday, the government should instead pass a vote on account.