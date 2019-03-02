English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Congress Contests From Mandya, I’ll be Party Candidate, Says Sumalatha Ambareesh
At present, the seat is held by JDS’ LR Shivarame Gowda. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda, who is set to make his political debut with the upcoming elections, is also said to be eyeing the seat.
File of Sumalatha Ambareesh.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Amid uncertainty between the Congress and Janata Das-Secular (JDS) over the Mandya constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, late actor Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha said if the Congress were to field a candidate from the seat, it would be her.
“That’s what the party leadership has said," Sumalatha, who has acted in over 200 films in different languages, told News18.
Speculations about her contesting the 2019 elections have been doing the rounds ever since actor-politician Ambareesh’s death on November 24, 2018.
Ambareesh had been a Madya MP for three terms (1998 to 2009) and MLA from 2013 to 2018.
He was also a minister in the Congress-led UPA government. However, citing bad health, he had refused to contest or campaign for the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections.
At present, the seat is held by JDS’ LR Shivarame Gowda. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda, who is set to make his political debut with the upcoming elections, is also said to be eyeing the seat.
However, Nikhil may contest from Mysore instead. In a party event in Mysore on Friday, Nikhil told a gathering, “I am ready for the Lok Sabha elections. I have set my eyes on politics now. Give me an opportunity to serve you.”
Sumalatha said, “The seat-sharing issue is complex. But the parties have to resolve that. I will wait for their decision. I am an aspirant. People want me to contest,” she added.
The actor, who has already met a few party leaders to discuss the possibility of her bagging the ticket, said talks were underway.
A coordination committee meeting of the Congress-JDS will also take a call on the matter on March 4.
“That’s what the party leadership has said," Sumalatha, who has acted in over 200 films in different languages, told News18.
Speculations about her contesting the 2019 elections have been doing the rounds ever since actor-politician Ambareesh’s death on November 24, 2018.
Ambareesh had been a Madya MP for three terms (1998 to 2009) and MLA from 2013 to 2018.
He was also a minister in the Congress-led UPA government. However, citing bad health, he had refused to contest or campaign for the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections.
At present, the seat is held by JDS’ LR Shivarame Gowda. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda, who is set to make his political debut with the upcoming elections, is also said to be eyeing the seat.
However, Nikhil may contest from Mysore instead. In a party event in Mysore on Friday, Nikhil told a gathering, “I am ready for the Lok Sabha elections. I have set my eyes on politics now. Give me an opportunity to serve you.”
Sumalatha said, “The seat-sharing issue is complex. But the parties have to resolve that. I will wait for their decision. I am an aspirant. People want me to contest,” she added.
The actor, who has already met a few party leaders to discuss the possibility of her bagging the ticket, said talks were underway.
A coordination committee meeting of the Congress-JDS will also take a call on the matter on March 4.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexander the Great: Professor Holds Baby in Class So Student Can Take Notes, Tops the Internet
- Congratulations Abhinandan: Identical Pictures, Posts of 'Newborn Babies' Named After IAF Pilot Go Viral
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in Colourful Gowns & Wild Headgears in Jonas Brothers Video
- Trevor Noah Made a Joke About War Between India & Pakistan, But People are Not Amused
- Avengers Endgame: Will Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury Be in the Upcoming Film? Actor Responds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results