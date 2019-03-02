If Congress Contests From Mandya, I’ll be Party Candidate, Says Sumalatha Ambareesh

Amid uncertainty between the Congress and Janata Das-Secular (JDS) over the Mandya constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, late actor Ambareesh’s wife Sumalatha said if the Congress were to field a candidate from the seat, it would be her.“That’s what the party leadership has said," Sumalatha, who has acted in over 200 films in different languages, told News18.Speculations about her contesting the 2019 elections have been doing the rounds ever since actor-politician Ambareesh’s death on November 24, 2018.Ambareesh had been a Madya MP for three terms (1998 to 2009) and MLA from 2013 to 2018.He was also a minister in the Congress-led UPA government. However, citing bad health, he had refused to contest or campaign for the Congress in the 2018 assembly elections.At present, the seat is held by JDS’ LR Shivarame Gowda. Chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda, who is set to make his political debut with the upcoming elections, is also said to be eyeing the seat.However, Nikhil may contest from Mysore instead. In a party event in Mysore on Friday, Nikhil told a gathering, “I am ready for the Lok Sabha elections. I have set my eyes on politics now. Give me an opportunity to serve you.”Sumalatha said, “The seat-sharing issue is complex. But the parties have to resolve that. I will wait for their decision. I am an aspirant. People want me to contest,” she added.The actor, who has already met a few party leaders to discuss the possibility of her bagging the ticket, said talks were underway.A coordination committee meeting of the Congress-JDS will also take a call on the matter on March 4.