English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'If Cong Couldn't Finish Work in 70 Years, How Can I in 5': PM Modi Seeks Another Term to 'Fulfil' Promises
Further, accusing the Congress of 'insulting' the architect of the Constitution of India, PM Modi said that the Nehru-Gandhi family did everything to 'defeat' BR Ambedkar’s vision and ideology.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during an election rally in Gaya, Bihar. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: At his maiden rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought another five-year term in the Lok Sabha to fulfil the promises he had made for the welfare of the public. Campaigning in Jamui for the impending Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi also launched a scathing attack on the Congress.
The April 2 campaign in Bihar witnessed a joint NDA rally in Gaya where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other partners in the National Democratic Alliance like Chirag Paswan, the ruling coalition's candidate in the constituency, shared the stage with PM Modi.
Taking pot shots at the Congress, PM Modi said, "I don't claim to have finished all the work. When they (Congress) cannot say so in 70 years, how can I make that claim in just five years? A lot has to be done, have potential to do a lot, and for this, there is a need for constant efforts. And for this, I also need your blessings.”
Flaying the Congress, PM Modi said that the grand old party got governance to zero in the span of 70 years. "Terrorism, prices, violence, corruption, black money rise when Congress is in power; the country's prosperity, its credibility, the morale of the armed forces, respect for honesty declines," PM Modi said.
Accusing the Congress of “insulting” the architect of the Constitution of India, PM Modi said that the Nehru-Gandhi family did everything to "defeat" BR Ambedkar’s vision and ideology. "The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The 'family' remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar," he said.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came down heavily on PM Modi for his “vile” speech in Bihar and said that he is “ashamed”. He said, "I feel ashamed, is that how a chief minister or prime minister speaks? Nothing about jobs, farmers, labourers or development. They are just talking about meaningless things. We thought Modi will come and talk about schemes for Bihar."
The April 2 campaign in Bihar witnessed a joint NDA rally in Gaya where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and other partners in the National Democratic Alliance like Chirag Paswan, the ruling coalition's candidate in the constituency, shared the stage with PM Modi.
Taking pot shots at the Congress, PM Modi said, "I don't claim to have finished all the work. When they (Congress) cannot say so in 70 years, how can I make that claim in just five years? A lot has to be done, have potential to do a lot, and for this, there is a need for constant efforts. And for this, I also need your blessings.”
Flaying the Congress, PM Modi said that the grand old party got governance to zero in the span of 70 years. "Terrorism, prices, violence, corruption, black money rise when Congress is in power; the country's prosperity, its credibility, the morale of the armed forces, respect for honesty declines," PM Modi said.
Accusing the Congress of “insulting” the architect of the Constitution of India, PM Modi said that the Nehru-Gandhi family did everything to "defeat" BR Ambedkar’s vision and ideology. "The Congress did everything possible to have Babasaheb defeated. It conspired to have his memory erased from the public mind. The 'family' remembered honouring its own members with Bharat Ratna but forgot Ambedkar," he said.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav came down heavily on PM Modi for his “vile” speech in Bihar and said that he is “ashamed”. He said, "I feel ashamed, is that how a chief minister or prime minister speaks? Nothing about jobs, farmers, labourers or development. They are just talking about meaningless things. We thought Modi will come and talk about schemes for Bihar."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'AR Rahman Used Rejected Karan Johar Track for Avengers Endgame', Twitter Cracks Up with Hilarious Meme
- PUBG Addiction: Telangana Student Scolded For Not Studying For Boards to Play PUBG, Commits Suicide
- I'm Not That Kind of Person: Kapil Sharma Debunks Reports of Hurling Shoe At Sunil Grover
- Sara Ali Khan Dotes on Little Brother Taimur, Calls Him a Bundle of Happiness
- Royal Enfield to Invest Rs 700 Crore in 2019-20
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results