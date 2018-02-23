English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Cops Can be Sent Over Two Slaps, Judge Loya Murder Warrants At Least Interrogation: Kejriwal
After leaving his residence to address a public meeting, Kejriwal tweeted taking a dig at BJP President Amit Shah.
File Photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received some unwelcome visitors on Friday morning as Delhi Police came knocking at his residence. The police visited the CM’s residence to question members of Kejriwal’s staff over the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.
“Khoob Police mere ghar bheji hai. Mere ghar ki chaanbeen chal rahi hai. Bahut Achchi baat hai. Par Judge Loya ke katl ke maamle mein Amit Shah se poochtaach kab hogi? (A large police force has been sent to my house. My house is being searched. That is all well and good. But when will Amit Shah be questioned in the murder case of Judge Loya?),” Kejriwal tweeted.
He tweeted later saying, “Do thappad ke aarop ki jaanch ke liye CM ke poroe ghar ki talashi. Judge Loya ke katl par poochtach toh banti hai. Nahi? (The CM’s house is being searched over two slaps. Judge Loya’s murder calls at least for an interrogation. No?).”
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and registered a formal complaint against two ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. Prakash alleged that at a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Monday evening two ruling party MLAs physically assaulted him.
MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jharwal have already been sent to 14-day judicial custody in Tihar Jail.
ख़ूब पूलीस मेरे घर भेजी है। मेरे घर की छानबीन चल रही है। बहुत अच्छी बात है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2018
पर जज लोया के क़त्ल के मामले में अमित शाह से पूछताछ कब होगी?
दो थप्पड़ के आरोप की जाँच के लिए CM के पूरे घर की तलाशी। जज लोया के क़त्ल पर पूछताछ तो बनती है। नहीं? https://t.co/jhU4e0kSvr— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2018
| Edited by: Puja Menon
