Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

If Delhi Police Acts on BJP's Orders, Its Modus Operandi Will be Questioned: AAP

The police inaction on January 5, when masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and faculty members on JNU campus and injured 35, has been criticised by many.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
If Delhi Police Acts on BJP's Orders, Its Modus Operandi Will be Questioned: AAP
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the Delhi police should conduct its probe into the recent JNU violence impartially but if it gets orders from the BJP and acts accordingly, its "modus operandi" will be questioned.

The police inaction on January 5, when masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and faculty members on JNU campus and injured 35, has been criticised by many.

An investigation by a news channel claimed that RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members were part of the masked mob that perpetrated the violence. The two suspects in purported videos, in a sting done by India Today, states they are ABVP volunteers and varsity students pursing Bachelors in French.

The ABVP has refuted the charges, saying both the students are not their members.

A sting was also done on a student affiliated to a Left-leaning student body. The former JNUSU office-bearer is seen admitting she was part of the group that shut down servers at the JNU's Centre for Information Systems.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the sting "very shocking which shows violence in JNU was conducted as part of such a big conspiracy".

"Police should be impartial, left right centre. Police should do its probe impartially but if it gets its orders from BJP office and acts accordingly then their modus operandi would be questioned," Singh told reporters.

A total of 14 complaints have been received so far in connection with the January 5 incident, a senior police officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram