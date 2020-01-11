If Delhi Police Acts on BJP's Orders, Its Modus Operandi Will be Questioned: AAP
The police inaction on January 5, when masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and faculty members on JNU campus and injured 35, has been criticised by many.
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the Delhi police should conduct its probe into the recent JNU violence impartially but if it gets orders from the BJP and acts accordingly, its "modus operandi" will be questioned.
The police inaction on January 5, when masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and faculty members on JNU campus and injured 35, has been criticised by many.
An investigation by a news channel claimed that RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members were part of the masked mob that perpetrated the violence. The two suspects in purported videos, in a sting done by India Today, states they are ABVP volunteers and varsity students pursing Bachelors in French.
The ABVP has refuted the charges, saying both the students are not their members.
A sting was also done on a student affiliated to a Left-leaning student body. The former JNUSU office-bearer is seen admitting she was part of the group that shut down servers at the JNU's Centre for Information Systems.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh called the sting "very shocking which shows violence in JNU was conducted as part of such a big conspiracy".
"Police should be impartial, left right centre. Police should do its probe impartially but if it gets its orders from BJP office and acts accordingly then their modus operandi would be questioned," Singh told reporters.
A total of 14 complaints have been received so far in connection with the January 5 incident, a senior police officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toyota Fortuner SUV Modified to Look Like a Lexus, Looks Tough: Watch Video
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Film Has the Best VFX in Hindi Cinema Till Date
- 'Where the Mind is Without Fear': Martin Sheen Recites Rabindranath Tagore's Poem at Protest
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating