English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
If Demonetisation Can be Instant, Why Not Ram Mandir: Uddhav Thackeray Asks BJP
On allegations by opposition parties that the state government was distributing copies of the Bhagavad Gita in schools in Mumbai, he said the BJP was resorting to such gimmicks to divert people's attention from the mismanagement of Mumbai University.
File photo of Uddhav Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Pune: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked why the BJP-led central government is not taking quick decision to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya the way it did in the case of demonetisation.
"They (BJP) talk about building a Ram Mandir, bringing Uniform Civil Code and repealing section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir before the election, but which election, 2019 or 2050, they do not specify," Thackeray told reporters after a meeting of party leaders.
"The way you (the BJP government) took the decision of note ban instantly, you can take the decision to build the Ram Mandir instantly, because you have a majority," said Thackeray, whose party often spars with the BJP despite being an ally.
The Shiv Sena chief further alleged that the benefits of the loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra government last year did not reach farmers. He also reiterated his opposition to the West Coast refinery at Nanar, saying the project will harm the ecology of Konkan region.
"Such a disastrous development cannot be afforded and that is why we are with the people of Nanar (in opposing it). One thing is clear, this project will never happen," he said.
On allegations by opposition parties that the state government was distributing copies of the Bhagavad Gita in schools in Mumbai (which the government has denied), he said the BJP was resorting to such gimmicks to divert people's attention from the mismanagement of Mumbai University.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
"They (BJP) talk about building a Ram Mandir, bringing Uniform Civil Code and repealing section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir before the election, but which election, 2019 or 2050, they do not specify," Thackeray told reporters after a meeting of party leaders.
"The way you (the BJP government) took the decision of note ban instantly, you can take the decision to build the Ram Mandir instantly, because you have a majority," said Thackeray, whose party often spars with the BJP despite being an ally.
The Shiv Sena chief further alleged that the benefits of the loan waiver announced by the Maharashtra government last year did not reach farmers. He also reiterated his opposition to the West Coast refinery at Nanar, saying the project will harm the ecology of Konkan region.
"Such a disastrous development cannot be afforded and that is why we are with the people of Nanar (in opposing it). One thing is clear, this project will never happen," he said.
On allegations by opposition parties that the state government was distributing copies of the Bhagavad Gita in schools in Mumbai (which the government has denied), he said the BJP was resorting to such gimmicks to divert people's attention from the mismanagement of Mumbai University.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Memon: Wrist Spin Twins Allow India Exciting Options to Consider Change in Status Quo
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Google Doodle Honours Finalists France and Croatia
- Manny Pacquiao Beats Lucas Matthysse to Win Back WBA Welterweight Title
- Meet Oscar the Singing Dog who Left Simon Cowell in Awe
- Marvel Announces Black Widow Standalone Film, Starring Scarlett Johansson