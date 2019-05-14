If Elected to Power, 'Mahamilawatis' Will Give Free Licence to Stone Pelters, Tukde-tukde Gangs, Says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday challenged the Opposition to prove if he has amassed any assets or kept money in any foreign bank.Addressing an election meeting here, Modi said: "I throw an open challenge challenge to these 'mahamilavati' (highly-adulterated) people to show if I have any benami property, farmhouse, shopping complex or money in any foreign bank, or whether I have purchased any property abroad or bought a luxury car."He added that he belonged to an extremely backward caste but was only interested in taking the country forward.The Prime Minister was here to seek support for BJP and NDA ally candidates in eastern Uttar Pradesh that go to polls in the seventh and last phase on Sunday."The people will give a befitting reply through votes to the abuses hurled at me by these 'mahamilavati' parties," Modi said. "These 'mahamilavati' people dabble in caste politics and replenish their coffers, build bungalows and palaces for themselves and their relatives."On the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, the prime minister claimed that the parties, which he said used to abuse each other, will again be at each other's throats the moment results are out."I have been the CM of Gujarat for more than the terms of Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav combined (as Uttar Pradesh chief ministers). "I have contested elections and made others contest, but never took the help of my caste (to garner votes)," Modi said.Later, addressing a rally in Buxar, Modi said the Congress and the RJD will push 21st century India into darkness, if voted to power. He also claimed that it was just the "BJP-led NDA dispensation that could lead the nation towards light"."Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Development for all) is our mantra and we strive to ensure security and respect for all. The Mahamilawatis (opposition), on the other hand, think some castes are beholden to them," he said.Iterating that it was his government that took on the terrorists and the trouble-mongers on both sides of the India-Pakistan border, Modi said, "The mahamilawatis, if elected to power, will give free licenses to stone-pelters, naxals and tukde-tukde gang."