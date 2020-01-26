Take the pledge to vote

'If Govt Can Grant Citizenship to Pakistani Muslim, What is Need for CAA?': Congress Questions Adnan Sami's Padma Shri

Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

News18.com

Updated:January 26, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Adnan Sami in a conversation with CNN-News18.

New Delhi: Attacking the government over the Amended Citizenship Act, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday asked if Adnan Sami can get Indian citizenship and the Padma Shri award, what is the need of bringing CAA? He said that the new law has been brought to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims.

“I was criticised for recommending citizenship to Adnan Sami. I'm happy that he got citizenship & Padma Shri. If government can grant citizenship to a Pakistani Muslim, what is need to bring CAA? It has been implemented to create a rift between Hindus & Muslims,” Singh said.

Hitting out at the Modi government for bestowing Sami with the Padma Shri, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill asked why Kargil War veteran Mohmmad Sannaullah was declared a foreigner through the NRC for Assam, while the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot has been conferred with one of India's highest civilian honour.

Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

"Kargil War veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared 'foreigner' after NRC and Adnan Sami whose family fought against India honoured with Padma Shri -- This is the magic of NRC and government chamchagiri," Shergill said.

"Is contribution 'Yogdan' to society or BJP government 'gungan' (praise) new criteria? Is this New India? Shergill asked.

