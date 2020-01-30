'If He Lays Stone for Ram Temple, We'll Do it for Babri Masjid': Abu Azmi's Son on Uddhav's Ayodhya Visit
On January 22, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced that Thackeray would visit Ayodhya on the ‘completion of 100 days in power to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.’
File image of Farhan Azmi.
Mumbai: Days after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he would go to Ayodhya on March 7 to seek blessings of Lord Ram, Farhan Azmi, son of SP leader Abu Azmi, has said that he too would join the leader and build Babri Masjid there.
“He says that he will go to Ayodhya in March. I would like tell him that I will come along with him. If he tries to lay the foundation for Ram temple, we will lay the foundation for Babri Masjid,” Farhan said.
On January 22, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced that Thackeray would visit Ayodhya on the ‘completion of 100 days in power to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.’
It will be the first visit of the Sena chief to Ayodhya after his party severed ties with the BJP and the NDA over sharing of power after the results of the Maharashtra elections were declared in October last year.
Thackeray had put off his November 24 visit to Ayodhya last year after the NCP core committee resolved to form an alternative government in the state.
Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in June, 2019 and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Adds UPI Payments For iPhone, But You Must Use The App For India
- Watch: Viral Video Shows How a Priest Was 'Forced' to Perform Saraswati Puja in Bengal
- This Video of Deepika Padukone Outwitting Chhapaak Trolls is Winning Internet
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- Indian Railways to Use Facial Recognition Despite Backlash Due to Privacy Concerns