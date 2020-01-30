'If He Lays Stone for Ram Temple, We'll Do it for Babri Masjid': Abu Azmi's Son on Uddhav's Ayodhya Visit

Mumbai: Days after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he would go to Ayodhya on March 7 to seek blessings of Lord Ram, Farhan Azmi, son of SP leader Abu Azmi, has said that he too would join the leader and build Babri Masjid there.

“He says that he will go to Ayodhya in March. I would like tell him that I will come along with him. If he tries to lay the foundation for Ram temple, we will lay the foundation for Babri Masjid,” Farhan said.

On January 22, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut announced that Thackeray would visit Ayodhya on the ‘completion of 100 days in power to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.’

It will be the first visit of the Sena chief to Ayodhya after his party severed ties with the BJP and the NDA over sharing of power after the results of the Maharashtra elections were declared in October last year.

Thackeray had put off his November 24 visit to Ayodhya last year after the NCP core committee resolved to form an alternative government in the state.

Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in June, 2019 and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.