'If High Command Wants Another CM...': Bhupesh Baghel After Meeting Cong Leaders in Delhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that if the Congress high command wishes to put someone else in charge of the state’s affairs, then that will happen as “such arrangements" are typical in coalition governments, he said. His statement comes amid speculation over an agreement on a formula of being the chief minister for two-and-a-half years.

“The high command instructed me to take the oath (as chief minister), so I did. When they say someone else will be the chief minister, then it will be so. Such agreements happen in a coalition government," Baghel was quoted as saying by ANI after a meeting with party leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Claiming that the Congress has a three-fourths majority in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said if the party’s high command assigns him any task in the next Uttar Pradesh elections, he will do it.

“The Congress has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. I met (Congress general secretary) Priyanka Gandhi ji. Now meeting (senior leader) PL Punia ji. If the high command gives me any responsibility for upcoming elections in UP, I will do it," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, state health minister TS Singh Deo denied any talks of a “formula” on the chief minister’s post, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Reiterating the same, Punia, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Chhattisgarh, said, “As Baghel ji also cleared these things, there is no such understanding or any formula. There is no point in such a formula as the Congress has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh. Such an agreement happens in coalition governments. Chhattisgarh is running with a three-fourth majority government."

