1-min read

'If I Want a Watchman, I Will Go to Nepal': Hardik Patel's Racist Jibe at PM Modi

After casting his vote from Viragram in Gujarat, Patel said that he wants a Prime Minister who can strengthen the economy, youth, education and our jawans.”

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
'If I Want a Watchman, I Will Go to Nepal': Hardik Patel's Racist Jibe at PM Modi
Congress leader Hardik Patel after casting his vote from Viragram, Gujarat (Image : Twitter).
New Delhi: Congress’ Hardik Patel on Tuesday while taking a potshot at PM Narendra Modi’s self-proclaimed title of ‘Chowkidar’ ended up making a racist remark.

"I don't want a chowkidar, I want a Prime Minister. If I want a watchman I will go to Nepal," he said after casting his vote from Viramgam in Gujarat.

Continuing his tirade Patel said, “I want a Prime Minister who can strengthen the economy, youth, education and our jawans.”

Patel drew the ire of many social media users over his racist reference to the neighbouring country.

This isn’t the first time that Patel has been in the eye of a storm this election season. Just last Friday, at an election rally in Surendranagar, a man slapped him while he was addressing the attendees.

The firebrand leader, who had led the agitation for Patidar reservation, has remained an avid critic of PM Modi. Last month, he joined the Congress but his hopes to contest the ongoing polls were dashed after Gujarat High Court rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2015 Mehsana riots case.

Polling concluded today in all 26 constituencies in Gujarat where 371 candidates are in the fray. Apart from Hardik Patel, the list of high-profile candidates who cast their votes in the state include BJP president Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi.



