If Indira Gandhi Was Credited for Dividing Pakistan, Why Not Credit Modi for Balakot Strikes, Asks Rajnath Singh
Singh said that Indira Gandhi was praised by leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Parliament and by people all over the country.
File photo of Union Home minister Rajnath Singh.
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asked if former prime minister Indira Gandhi can be credited for dividing Pakistan, why shouldn't Prime Minister Narendra Modi get the credit for the Balakot air strike.
"It was the bravery of our forces that they divided Pakistan into two parts. One remained Pakistan, while Bangaldesh was formed (out of the other)," he said.
"After the war, our leader AB Vajpayee praised Indira Gandhi in Parliament. She was also praised all over the country," Singh added.
Referring to the Pulwama attack, the home minister said, "When our 40-42 CRPF soldiers lost their lives in a fidayeen attack, Modiji gave a free hand to our forces."
"If Indira Gandhi can get the credit of dividing Pakistan in 1971, why shouldn't Modiji get the credit for what he has done in Balakot," Rajnath asked.
