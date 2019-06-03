'If JDS-Congress Govt Collapses….': Sadananda Gowda Hints at BJP’s Alternative Plan in Karnataka

The BJP as the single largest party in Karnataka would find an "alternative" if the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition collapses on its own, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said Monday.Asserting that there would be no politics on development, he said ministers from Karnataka in the Modi administration would work in the interest of the state."Let them (Congress-JDS) do whatever they want here (in the state), we are in favour of the development of the state, we will not make any attempts to topple this government. If it falls on its own, we are not responsible," Gowda said.Speaking to reporters here, he said, "if they (Congress- JDS government) fall on their own, we as a party, as a single largest party- it is our responsibility to find an alternative.With that political view we are working."Dismissing the charge that the BJP was trying to weaken the coalition government, the saffron party's state president BS Yeddyurappa too on Friday had said central leaders have asked the state unit not to indulge in any activity to "destabilise" the H D Kumaraswamy ministry.The coalition's worries have multiplied after the BJP's spectacular win with 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in its pocket, leaving a mere one seat each to the Congress and JDS, which, despite a joint fight, were swept away by the Modiwave.Growing unrest within is also causing worry. Gowda also said the four ministers from Karnataka in the Modi government would give priority to state's issues and would make themselves available to the people at regular intervals to hear their concerns."We (Ministers from the state) have discussed and have taken certain decisions. We should be available to the people of the state and should solve their issues on priority. So, to address issues of Karnataka and to hear people from the state who come to Delhi with grievances, we have planned to open an office and appoint some officials there," Gowda said.An office for this purpose would be set up at his home office in Delhi, he said, adding all the four ministers from Karnataka have plans to make this office functional in fifteen days or a month's time."Four of us have decided to meet once in a month for two hours and discuss all issues including financial cooperation from the centre, developmental works, to maintain a cordial relationship between the state and centre," he said.Once in 15 days whenever in the city, he would be available for people for at least three hours, Gowda said.Karnataka Lok Sabha members-- Pralhad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs), D V Sadananda Gowda (Chemical and Fertilizer) and Suresh Angadi (MoS Railway) were inducted into the ministry on Thursday, apart from Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), who is elected to the Rajya Sabha from thestate.