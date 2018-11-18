English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
If Kamal Nath Bent for People Instead of 'Dilli Darbar', MP Would Have Been Different: PM Modi
The Prime Minister also accused Nath of lying to his men that he would be appointed the chief minister and called him a 'magician who deceits people by selling them dreams'.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting. (PTI)
Loading...
Chhindwara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Kamal Nath in his home turf Chhindwara, calling the Congress leader the “most prominent member of the Gandhi family’s court who lays down before them daily”.
Modi, who was addressing an election rally, said: “Instead of bending down in ‘Dilli Darbar’, had nine-time MP Kamal Nath bent for Madhya Pradesh public, the state’s situation would have been different.”
He also accused Nath of lying to his men that he would be appointed the chief minister and called him a “magician who deceits people by selling them dreams”.
Referring to a video in which Nath was purportedly heard saying that for him, only winnability mattered, Modi said: “He says he is okay with criminals, the corrupt and dishonest. All he wanted was a win. Will you hand over MP to such people?”
Modi criticised the Congress leader for not doing enough in Chhindwara, saying “some people win elections in Chhindwara and open shops in Ghaziabad”. He also asked Nath not to adopt the Chhindwara model at the state level.
Talking about cow protection, the Prime Minister said while the Congress spoke about cows in Madhya Pradesh, its leaders slaughtered cows on roads in Kerala and clicked pictures with a caption saying eating beef was their right.
He then turned the heat on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and asked the party to furnish details of their rule of four generations, adding that he would also serve the same.
Modi, who was addressing an election rally, said: “Instead of bending down in ‘Dilli Darbar’, had nine-time MP Kamal Nath bent for Madhya Pradesh public, the state’s situation would have been different.”
He also accused Nath of lying to his men that he would be appointed the chief minister and called him a “magician who deceits people by selling them dreams”.
Referring to a video in which Nath was purportedly heard saying that for him, only winnability mattered, Modi said: “He says he is okay with criminals, the corrupt and dishonest. All he wanted was a win. Will you hand over MP to such people?”
Modi criticised the Congress leader for not doing enough in Chhindwara, saying “some people win elections in Chhindwara and open shops in Ghaziabad”. He also asked Nath not to adopt the Chhindwara model at the state level.
Talking about cow protection, the Prime Minister said while the Congress spoke about cows in Madhya Pradesh, its leaders slaughtered cows on roads in Kerala and clicked pictures with a caption saying eating beef was their right.
He then turned the heat on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and asked the party to furnish details of their rule of four generations, adding that he would also serve the same.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Backs Nick Jonas, Says Everything About Him is Special
- Sara Ali Khan Proves She is the New Fashionista on Koffee With Karan with Dad Saif Ali Khan
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo Review: Racing Stripe on a Running Shoe is Just The Start of Awesomeness
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...