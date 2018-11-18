If Kamal Nath Bent for People Instead of 'Dilli Darbar', MP Would Have Been Different: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Kamal Nath in his home turf Chhindwara, calling the Congress leader the “most prominent member of the Gandhi family’s court who lays down before them daily”.Modi, who was addressing an election rally, said: “Instead of bending down in ‘Dilli Darbar’, had nine-time MP Kamal Nath bent for Madhya Pradesh public, the state’s situation would have been different.”He also accused Nath of lying to his men that he would be appointed the chief minister and called him a “magician who deceits people by selling them dreams”.Referring to a video in which Nath was purportedly heard saying that for him, only winnability mattered, Modi said: “He says he is okay with criminals, the corrupt and dishonest. All he wanted was a win. Will you hand over MP to such people?”Modi criticised the Congress leader for not doing enough in Chhindwara, saying “some people win elections in Chhindwara and open shops in Ghaziabad”. He also asked Nath not to adopt the Chhindwara model at the state level.Talking about cow protection, the Prime Minister said while the Congress spoke about cows in Madhya Pradesh, its leaders slaughtered cows on roads in Kerala and clicked pictures with a caption saying eating beef was their right.He then turned the heat on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and asked the party to furnish details of their rule of four generations, adding that he would also serve the same.