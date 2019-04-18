If “Mahamilawatbandhan” Comes to Power, Country Will Have New PM Each Day, Says Shah

Calling the grand alliance of opposition parties a “Mahamilawatbandhan” (alliance of adulteration), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah here claimed that if at all the grand alliance got a majority, it would have a new Prime Minister from Monday to Saturday.Addressing election rallies in Bilaspur and Raigarh districts of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, Shah said on one side, there was the BJP-led NDA and its allies closely working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other side, there was the “Mahamilawatbandhan” which was not yet sure about its PM face.The BJP chief said that he had come to know about how the grand alliance planned to work it out if it came to power. “On Monday, Sharad Pawar would be the PM, then it would be the turns of Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Deve Gowda, Stalin and Mamata Banerjee till Saturday. The nation would go on holiday every Sunday.”Underlining the achievements of the Modi government in five years, Shah said its most prominent achievement was to secure the country. “During the UPA rule, terrorists intruded into the country freely and returned unharmed after killing our jawans and the Centre did nothing. But when the Pulwama attack took place during our tenure, Modi destroyed the terror hub in Balakot with air strikes,” he said.Slamming the Congress for questioning the air strikes, the BJP president said after the retaliation, there was gloom not only in Pakistan, but also in the office of Rahul Gandhi.He hit out at senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda for calling terror attack a fault of four-five men and suggesting dialogue as the solution. Stating that Gandhi could engage with terrorists, but not the BJP, Shah said, “If a bullet comes from Pakistan, we would reply with a cannon.”He also alleged that the Congress’ ally, National Conference, was demanding a second prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and promised to flush out every single infiltrator once the BJP returned to power. “Till a single BJP worker is alive, no one can separate J&K from India,” added Shah.He also lashed out at the Bhupesh Baghel government in the state for allegedly discontinuing with most of the welfare schemes started by the Raman Singh dispensation in the past. Shah said that despite securing loan worth Rs 10,000 crore, the Congress government wasn’t paying salaries.In an apparent dig at alleged extortion of cement and liquor traders, the BJP leader said a new tax, called the “Baghel tax” had been introduced in the state.