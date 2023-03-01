In a veiled attack at the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were arrested just to “stop the good work being done" in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference after meeting AAP MLAs and councillors, Kejriwal alleged that Sisodia’s arrest in the excise policy case was just an excuse, and asserted that new ministers– Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj – would carry on the good work of the government at double the speed.

“The BJP wants to stop AAP. Ever since we won Punjab, they can’t stand us. The liquor scam is an excuse" and if Manish Sisodia joins the BJP, he would be free by tomorrow… AAP is a storm. We will be unstoppable now and our time has come. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to stop the good work being done in Delhi. But I want to tell people that the work will happen at double the speed. Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who will soon join the Cabinet, are educated people who will carry on the good work at double the speed," Kejriwal said.

On whether there will be a deputy chief minister, Kejriwal said, “If the need arises, we shall see."

AAP to Do Door-to-door campaigning Against Ministers’ Arrest

The Chief Minister said the AAP will do door-to-door campaigning, go to every house and speak to every person to tell about BJP’s wrongdoings. “We will explain to them how PM is going to the extreme like Indira Gandhi did once…People will give an answer, they are watching everything and are angry,” he said.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation."

Sisodia was handling most of the workload taking charge of 18 departments. Now his portfolios will be handled by Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand.

Satyendar Jain, who was arrested in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, also resigned from the cabinet. Jain continued to be a minister in the Delhi government even after his arrest but without any portfolio. His portfolios, including health, home and urban development, had been handed over to Sisodia.

(With PTI inputs)

