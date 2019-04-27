English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'If Modi Sleeps For Only 4 Hours How Did Pulwama Attack Happen': Owaisi on PM's Interview With Akshay Kumar
The AIMIM chief Owaisi also accused the Modi-led Government of lying to the people and taking credit for the Balakot attack for political gain.
File photo of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his interview with actor Akshay Kumar. In a jibe at the PM over his response about his downtime, Owaisi said, “If Prime Minister takes rest for only four hours or so then why are there farmer suicides across the country. If Modi rests for a little time then how was 50 kg of explosive material used in Pulwama attack that claimed 42 lives of CRPF jawans.”
Owaisi accused the Modi-led government of lying to the people and taking credit for the Balakot attack for political gain.
“The prime minister gave an appointment to a new anchor Akshay Kumar as the old anchors could not catch up with his plans,” he said while taking a potshot at Kumar that he would do well as an anchor for the newly launched NaMo TV.
The AIMIM candidate from Hyderabad also hit out at the actor over his piquant question to Modi in which he had asked how the Prime Minister prefers to eat a mango. “This was a silly question that was asked to a prime minister. Should an anchor pose such silly queries to a leader of the prime minister’s stature?” Owaisi questioned.
He also expressed his displeasure at the BJP-led NDA government and said that they had failed on their poll promise of providing 2 crore jobs a year.
“What about the two crore youths who still remain jobless in the country,” he said.
