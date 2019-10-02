'If Modi was a Patriot, He Should Have Protested When Trump Called Him Father of India’: Siddaramaiah
Speaking at a party event on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Siddaramaiah said, there is no much difference between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump and the US president should try to know about Mahatma Gandhi,
File photo of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI )
Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday took exception to Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as father of India, saying the US president was 'ignorant' and should try to learn about Mahatma Gandhi.
Speaking at a party event on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti here, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said if Modi was a 'patriot', he should have protested immediately against Trump describing him as "father of nation" instead of Gandhi.
There is no much difference between Narendra Modi and Trump. He (Trump) called him (Modi) father of nation. I think Trump is ignorant... he should try to know about Mahatma Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said.
He (Trump) should have at least asked Obama (former US President Barack Obama) about Gandhi....If Narendra Modi is a patriot he should have protested there, in front of Trump," Siddaramaiah said.
Trump had last week heaped praise on Modi in New York, when both the leaders met.
"I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the father of India," the US president had said, a comment which had already drawn flak from several opposition leaders in India.
Congress in Karnataka organised a "Sadbhavana March" from its office here to the Freedom park on account of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior leader G Parameshwara among others took part in the march.
