Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'If Modi was a Patriot, He Should Have Protested When Trump Called Him Father of India’: Siddaramaiah

Speaking at a party event on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Siddaramaiah said, there is no much difference between Narendra Modi and Donald Trump and the US president should try to know about Mahatma Gandhi,

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Siddaramaiah
File photo of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI )

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday took exception to Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as father of India, saying the US president was 'ignorant' and should try to learn about Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at a party event on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti here, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said if Modi was a 'patriot', he should have protested immediately against Trump describing him as "father of nation" instead of Gandhi.

There is no much difference between Narendra Modi and Trump. He (Trump) called him (Modi) father of nation. I think Trump is ignorant... he should try to know about Mahatma Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said.

He (Trump) should have at least asked Obama (former US President Barack Obama) about Gandhi....If Narendra Modi is a patriot he should have protested there, in front of Trump," Siddaramaiah said.

Trump had last week heaped praise on Modi in New York, when both the leaders met.

"I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the father of India," the US president had said, a comment which had already drawn flak from several opposition leaders in India.

Congress in Karnataka organised a "Sadbhavana March" from its office here to the Freedom park on account of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior leader G Parameshwara among others took part in the march.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram