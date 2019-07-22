If No Vested Interests, Karnataka Rebel Legislators Must Declare They Won’t Fight Polls : JDS MLA

Bengaluru: Taking on rebel MLAs in the Karnataka assembly for their statement that they have no vested interest in resigning and it was voluntary, JDS member A T Ramaswamy Monday dared them to declare they will not contest elections in future.

Participating in the debate on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, he also criticized facilitation of "zero traffic" when the disgruntled MLAs of the ruling Congress and JDS arrived here on July 10 and travelled by road to the Vidhana Soudha to submit their resignations to Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

The confidence motion was moved on Friday in the backdrop of the crisis triggered by the resignation of 16 ruling coalition MLAs -- 13 of Congress and three JDS. One of the Congress MLAs has withdrawn the resignation.

"If the MLAs who resigned say that they don't have vested interest and greed for, let them declare they won't contest elections in future," Ramaswamy said.

Raising the issue of alleged zero traffic ensured for the rebel MLAs, who came here from Mumbai and went back on July 10, he sought to know from Home Minister M B Patil how such "special treatment" was given to them when there was "no provision" in the law for it.

Intervening, Speaker Kumar sought an explanation from the minister.

In response, Patil denied ensuring "zero traffic" for the movement of the rebel legislators.

"We did not provide zero traffic. Since the Governor had directed police to provide adequate security to them (rebel MLAs), only protection was provided. They took 40 minutes to reach from HAL Airport," he said.

Dissatisfied with the reply, Ramaswamy said the entire nation watched how "zero traffic" was provided and accused the Minister of giving 'misleading' information.