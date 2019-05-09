Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'If Not Rahul Gandhi Debate, With Me. I'm Also a Gujarati': Sam Pitroda to PM Modi

The Congress leader said that an atmosphere had been created where people do not believe in facts, but the lies that are being promoted on social media.

PTI

Updated:May 9, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
'If Not Rahul Gandhi Debate, With Me. I'm Also a Gujarati': Sam Pitroda to PM Modi
Congress leader Sam Pitroda (Image : PTI).
Loading...
Dharamshala (HP): Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Thursday said the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed on all sectors and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate with him as he is also a "Gujarati".

Pitroda said an atmosphere had been created where people do not believe in facts, but "lies" that are being promoted on social media.

"Modi has misused the public money on self-promotion and advertisement," Pitroda said, alleging that half of the budget of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao was spent on advertisement.

"Come, debate on issues. Have a debate with (Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi and, if not him, then debate with me. I am also a Gujarati," Patroda told reporters here.

Rather than talking about the work done in the past five years, Pitroda said, Modi was drawing attention to the border, nationality of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and attacking former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Pitroda said the Lok Sabha election is the most important in the history of India, saying it is not a contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. "This election is about the future of India. About what kind of nation we want," he said.

Likening the proposed Nyay scheme with the MGNREGA, Pitroda said the minimum income scheme would kick-start the rural economy.

The BJP government failed in its promise of providing 10 crore jobs in five years, instead 24 lakh government posts are lying vacant, Pitroda said.

"It also faltered on the promise of 100 smart cities. They promised to double farmers' income, but it has declined," Pitroda said. "The national debt has increased by 50 per cent. Budget on education has been cut from 4.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent."
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
